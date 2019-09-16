Imagine Nation, other museums, offer free admission Sept. 21

Imagine Nation, A Museum Early Learning Center joins Smithsonian Magazine’s 15th annual Museum Day.

Imagine Nation, A Museum Early Learning Center, will open its doors free of charge to all Museum Day ticket holders on Saturday, Sept. 21 as part of “Smithsonian” magazine’s 15th annual Museum Day, a national celebration of boundless curiosity in which participating museums emulate the free admission policy at the Smithsonian Institution’s Washington D.C.-based museums.

Museum Day represents a nationwide commitment to access, equity and inclusion. Over 450,000 tickets were downloaded for last year’s event, and Museum Day 2019 is expected to attract more museumgoers than ever before.

“We are excited to continue the Smithsonian Museum Day tradition at Imagine Nation, A Museum Early Learning Center. We look forward to opening our doors to the community and kicking off the fall season with a new line-up of workshops,” said Heather Grance, Marketing Manager at Imagine Nation, in a press release.

Museum Day tickets are available for download at Smithsonian.com/museumday. Visitors who present a Museum Day ticket will gain free entrance for two at participating venues on September 21, 2019. One ticket is permitted per email address. A list of participating museums, which will be continually updated, can be found at Smithsonian.com/museumday/search.

For information, visit Smithsonian.com/museumday.