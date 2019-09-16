NAACP holding candidate forum, meet and greet

On Monday, Oct. 7, at 6 p.m., the Bristol Chapter of the NAACP is sponsoring a public Meet and Greet and Town Hall style forum with city candidates in the Bristol Board of Education auditorium at 129 Church St.

The event will begin with a 30 minute social period with refreshments, and the 90 minute town hall style question and answer portion beginning promptly at 6:30pm.

The NAACP has extended formal invitations to all candidates for municipal office that appear on the Republican and Democratic slates and expect a high level of participation and interaction. The intent of this forum is to allow the NAACP’s membership and the general public the opportunity to hear candidate platforms, discuss ideas, and to become informed voters in advance of the Nov. 5 election day.

The NAACP is a 501c3 nonpartisan organization, and this event will reflect this position. The moderator of this event will be fair and balanced, with no direct ties to any local candidate. This strategy is to insure that each candidate gets a fair opportunity to be heard.

Members of the public will be asked to submit questions on index cards during the meet and greet portion of the night and also will have the opportunity to ask questions directly. When the forum begins, the moderator will randomly pick the cards from a box, and each party will take turns answering questions. Members of the Bristol community may direct a question toward a specific candidate, at which time they will receive a chance to respond.

This free event is open to all members of the community. The NAACP said in a press release it “looks forward to providing a forum that brings civil debate and valuable information to the residents of Bristol. The best voter is an informed voter.”

For additional information, contact Bristol NAACP President, Lexie Mangum at Lexiemangum@gmail.com or the NAACP directly at Bristolctnaacp@gmail.com.