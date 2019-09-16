Obituaries: Ernest Schultz

Ernest (Ernie) Schultz went to be with his Lord on Tuesday, September 10, 2019. He was born in Bristol on July 12, 1931. His parents and siblings all in heaven were Adolph and Olga (Winter) Schultz, Edna DiPietro, Ida Cifone, Theresa Foster Wall, Millie Grosky, Walt and Rhiney Schultz. He grew up on the family farm-Rocky Spring on Chippens Hill in Bristol. He rode his trusty paint horse Buddy at Rudy Burzler’s stable in Terryville and competed at many local fairs. He worked for the Army Corp of Engineers in Japan before marrying his love of 65 years Virginia (Ginny) Downs. They met at a square dance at the Whigville Grange in 1947. They were married on August 28, 1954. Ernie and Virginia enjoyed their square dancing and polka dancing for over 65 years. Ernie built their home on Matthews Street in Bristol where they raised 2 daughters, Sally Lynn and Nancy Lee. Ernie ran heavy equipment primarily shovels and cranes even into his 80’s. Ernie built two campers that were used for family camping trips most every weekend for many years. The family enjoyed many weekends of snowmobiling at their camp in Vermont. Ernie always had a gift for music and played the accordion for many occasions and mostly for fun. He could hear a song one time and play it without reading a note of music. Ernie loved horses –he taught his daughters and granddaughters to ride and even competed with them for many years. Another gift was his carpentry skills-he built many pieces of furniture and trinkets for all of his family. He was a very special man, fun-loving, happy and always helping others. He will be greatly missed by all that knew him. His beloved family will cherish his memory forever: Virginia Schultz, who was waiting for him in Heaven, daughters Sally Schultz Blair of Canyon, Texas and Nancy Malsheske and husband Peter of Bristol, granddaughters Heidi Lombardo and husband Matt, children Dylan, Jayden, Alexa and Nathan of Southington, and Holli Delaney and husband Chris, children Ryan and Liliana of Bristol. “Uncle Ernie” also enjoyed all the time spent with his nieces and nephews as well as the Tuesday night McDonald’s gang. Please join our family to share memories on Thursday, September 12, 2019 from 5-7 pm. at Scott Funeral Home. 169 Main Street, Terryville. Celebration of Ernie’s life will be Friday, September 13, 2019 at 11am at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 154 Meadow Street, Bristol. Graveside service will follow at Peacedale Cemetery in Bristol. Memorial donations may be made to Immanuel Lutheran Church or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Please visit Ernie’s memorial website at http://www.scottfuneralhomeinc.com. “He’ll wipe every tear from their eyes. Death is gone for good, tears gone, crying gone, pain gone……. Rev 21:4 MSG

