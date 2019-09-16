Obituaries: Joseph T. Mazon

Joseph T. Mazon, 78, of Terryville, husband of Janice (Janik) Mazon died Thursday September 12, 2019 at Bristol Hospital. Joseph was born August 2, 1941 in Bristol, CT, son of the late Joseph J. and Catherine (Polkownik) Mazon. He served in the U.S. Navy. Prior to his retirement he was employed by S/L/A/M Collaberative of Glastonbury. He was a member of the American Legion Plymouth Post #20 and the Terryville Polish Club. In addition to his wife Janice he is survived by his sons, Joseph G. Mazon and his wife Lisa Happy of North Las Vegas, NV, James J. Mazon and his wife Corinne of Burlington; his daughter, Julie A. Mazon of Terryville; his sister, Vera Mazon and her partner John Shanks of Huntington Beach, CA; his brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Joseph and Nijole Janik of Southington; his grandchildren, Kylie Mazon-Chambers and her husband Aaron, Joshua Mazon, Jillian Mazon, Benjamin Mazon, Catherine Serafin, Hunter Serafin; his nephew, Christopher Janik and his wife Suzanne, his nieces, Jennifer Barrett-Janik and Ramona Barrett Janik and his great nephew, Shiloh Barrett-Janik. Relatives and friends may visit at the Scott Funeral Home, 169 Main St., Terryville on Monday from 5 – 7PM with military services to follow. www.scottfuneralhomeinc.com

