Raise A Glass and celebrate Mum Fest Oct. 5

The Evening of Oct. 5 marks the return of Mum Festival’s annual “Raise A Glass” Celebration and Benefit Chippanee Golf Club.

This is an end of year celebration to help raise funds to keep the Mum Festival alive and well for generations to come.

There will be a cocktail hour, “Raise A Glass” champagne toast, dinner, music, dancing, silent auction, raffle and more. There will be a cash bar.

Tickets are $45 per person, $40 for veterans. There is a $400 fee for organizations and groups booking 10

Tickets are available from Maria Tramazzo at (860)628-1435 or montra56@sbcglobal.net. Deadline for purchases is Sept. 25.