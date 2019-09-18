Mum fest begins with ‘soft opening’

By MIKE CHAIKEN

The Mum Festival Committee likes to learn lessons good or bad from its efforts, said its marketing co-chair.

To that end, Mickey Goldwasser, who is in charge of publicity, said, “We’ve revamped Thursday night.” He described it as more of a “soft opening” for the annual event.

Last year, he explained, the festival opened up with the carnival rides and vendors open. But parents noted that Thursday night is a school night. So this year, he said, the carnival won’t open till Friday.

Instead, Goldwasser said the festival is going to appeal to people who aren’t interested in the carnival rides.

“We’re doing ‘Art and Jazz Under the Stars’,” said Goldwasser. For the jazz dimension, he said the band Sharp 5, which is led by councilor Greg Hahn, will perform. For the art, he said there will be a paint the canvas and paint the wine glass opportunities.

There also will be beer and wine offerings, said Goldwasser.

Goldwasser said it’s more of a soft opening for the festival, which will begin in earnest Friday, Sept. 20 at 5 p.m.

The schedule for Thursday, Sept. 19

5 to 9 p.m., Blues and Brews Beverage Tent

5 to 9 p.m., Face Painting.

6 to 9 p.m., Art and Jazz Under the Stars.

Main Stage

6 to 6:30 p.m. Opening ceremonies/ ribbon cutting.

7-9 p.m., Stanley Street Band (18-piece Orchestra)