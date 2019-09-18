Road closures, parade route for Mum Fest starting Sept. 19

The Bristol Police Department would like to remind the public of several upcoming weekend events and the potential impact on travel.

Memorial Boulevard will be closed to motor vehicle traffic from 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19 until 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 23.

There is a fireworks show scheduled for approximately 9:30 p.m. Friday night, Sept. 20. South Street between Willis Street and Emily Lane will be closed between 9 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 22 is the Mum Parade: Race Street and North Main Street between Route 6 and Main Street will be closed at 10 a.m. All other roads along the downtown parade route will be closed at 12:30 p.m. The parade will begin at 1:30 p.m.

Parade Route: 1. Race Street; 2. Turn left onto West Street; 3. Turn left onto School Street; 4. Turn right onto Church Street; 5. Turn left onto South Street; 6. Turn left onto East Street; 7. Turn left onto Memorial Boulevard (westbound lane); 8. Right onto Main Street; 9. Left onto Riverside Avenue (end of parade).