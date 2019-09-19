Obituary: Georgette D. (Dupuis) Gelineau, 94

Georgette D. (Dupuis) Gelineau, 94, of Bristol, widow of Norman J. Gelineau, passed away at Ingraham Manor, Bristol on Monday, September 16, 2019. Georgette was born in Bristol on August 4, 1925 and was a daughter of the late Frank X. and Alphigina (Tetreault) Dupuis. She was a lifelong Bristol resident and a member of St. Francis de Sales parish at St. Ann Church, Bristol where she was a member of the Ladies of St. Ann Society serving as treasurer for nine years. Georgette enjoyed being a great-grandmother. Georgette is survived by two sons, Phillip Gelineau of Unionville and Kenneth Gelineau and his wife Yvonne Arlington of New Smyrna Beach, FL; a daughter, Joyce Petersen of Southington; two brothers and a sister-in-law, George Dupuis of Terryville, and Henry and Mary Dupuis of Nebraska; and a sister and brother-in-law, Paulette and Lionel Houle of Forestville. She also leaves nine grandchildren, Eric and Elizabeth Petersen, Evan and Kailin Kenney, Abbey, Kory, Peyton Gelineau, Brandon Dlugos, and Sarah D’Nello; seven great-grandchildren: Sam, Brianna, James, and Gracie Petersen, Carlie and Carson D’Nello, and Harper Dlugos; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by a daughter, Lisa Dlugos, a daughter-in-law, Linda Gelineau, a brother, Arthur Dupuis. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday September 21, 2019 at 10 AM at St. Ann Church, 215 West St., Bristol. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. Relatives and friends may call at Funk Funeral Home 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol on Friday between 4 and 7 PM. In Lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Georgette’s name, may be made to Carolyn’s Place, 137 Grandview Ave., Waterbury, CT 06708. Please visit Georgette’s memorial website at www.FunkFuneralHome.com.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Google

LinkedIn

Reddit

Twitter

