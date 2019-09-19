Obituary: Lorraine F. Toropilo, 92

Lorraine F. Toropilo, 92, of Bristol, passed away at home after fighting a long and brave battle with Myelodysplastic Syndrome on Saturday, September 14, 2019 with her family by her side. She was born in Hartford, daughter of the late Joseph and Helen (Veita) Foley.

Lorraine was a hardworking, independent woman who loved her family dearly. She worked as an R.N. for over 40 years and she loved nursing and caring for others. Lorraine loved the outdoors, especially canoeing, cross-country skiing, white water rafting and mountain climbing. She particularly enjoyed hiking and camping with her children and grandchildren. Ever adventurous, she traveled to Alaska to watch bears on Kodiak Island in her 70’s and rafted the Colorado River in her 80’s. Lorraine loved caring for her home and her gardens, two pet German Shepherds always at her side. We will always remember her as our remarkable, sassy and caring mom.

Lorraine is survived by her daughters Marilyn Margiotta of Wethersfield, Alane Herman of Bristol, Tamara Kopko of NY, Jane Toropilo of NY, Frances Toropilo of Harwinton; grandchildren Kelly Badyrka and her husband John of Bristol, Jennifer Wolfe of Cromwell, Michael Kopko and his wife Marcela of NY, Matthew Kopko and his wife Michelle of NJ; great-grandchildren Hunter Badyrka, Penelope Kopko, Charlotte Kopko and her loving Shepherds Roxie and Abbey. She is pre-deceased by her two half-brothers.

Those who knew Lorraine know that she never wanted to be fussed over, and would rather give than receive. If you wish to honor her memory, please consider making a donation payable to St. Francis Foundation-Smilow Cancer Center and mail to: St. Francis Foundation-Smilow Cancer Center, 95 Woodland St., 2nd Floor Hartford, CT 06105.

