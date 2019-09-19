Obituary: Rosemary (Shavel) Knapp, 74

Rosemary (Shavel) Knapp, 74, of Bristol, passed away on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at home. She was the loving wife of the late George Knapp.

Rosemary was born on July 4, 1945 in Connellsville, PA, daughter of the late John E. Shavel and Rose (Stanchak) Aspinwall. She loved reading and spending time on the computer. Rosemary was a great friend and sister, she will be missed dearly.

Rosemary is survived by her brother Edward Shavel and his wife Sonia of Plainville; step-sons G. David Knapp of NH, Jason Knapp of ON and a step-daughter Kathleen Knapp Clough of CA.

Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 starting at 9:45 at O’Brien Funeral Home, 24 Lincoln Ave., Forestville until a procession leaves for a Mass of Christina Burial at 11:00AM at St. Matthew Church. A committal service and interment will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, 522 Terryville Ave., Bristol.

To leave an online message of condolence, share a memory or a photo, please visit Rosemary’s tribute page at www.OBrien-FuneralHome.com.