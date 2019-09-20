Obituary: Bernard Czarnecki, 98

Bernard Czarnecki, 98, of Bristol, passed away on Friday September 20, 2019. Bernard was born in Grudziadz, Poland on April 12, 1921 and was the son of the late Leon and Bernardyna Czarnecki. He trained as a baker until joining the Polish Army in 1939, fighting in the Polish Second Corps during WWII. A decorated war veteran, Bernard met and married his wife Jadwiga (Karwowska) in England before immigrating to the United States and settling in Bristol. For 35 years, he worked as a machinist and inspector at General Electric in Plainville. After retiring, he acted as commandant for the Bristol Polish-American veterans and treasurer for the General Haller Post in New Britain. A dedicated parishioner of St. Stanislaus Church, he served on its parish council and as a Eucharistic minister for 23 years. In addition to his beloved wife Jadwiga, of 68 years, Bernard leaves behind his four children Gabryela, Marek, Tomasz, and Julian; his daughter-in-law Kathleen and treasured grandson Daniel. Bernard will be remembered as a tireless worker, devoted husband, loving father and loyal friend. At his request, there are no visiting hours. Friends and relatives may join the family for a Mass of Christian Burial at St Stanislaus Church, 510 West St., Bristol on Tuesday at September 24, 2019 at 10 A.M. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol, with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made to St Stanislaus Church, 510 West St., Bristol, CT 06010. Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol is in care of the arrangements. Please visit Bernard’s memorial website at www.FunkFuneralHome.com

