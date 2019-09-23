Are they ready to Kiss-A-Pig?

The candidates are ready and in need of your monetary donations to support the Imagine Nation, A Museum of Early Learning Center in raising funds for quality education programs for children during its fifth annual Kiss-A-Pig Contest taking place on Tuesday, Oct. 8 at 4 p.m. The contest that raises the most money will be granted the opportunity to kiss the famous pot-bellied pig, Daisy who will be arriving in Bristol from Florida with Farmer Minor.

Kiss-A-Pig Candidates:

Jeff Caggiano – Board of Education Commissioner and Chairman of the Bristol Republican Town Committee/

Richard Caruso and Mike Presleski – Representing Tracy-Driscoll Insurance & Finance Services/

Katelyn Dolan – Representing Rich Farm Ice Cream, Bristol.

Tyrell Holmes – Representing Bristol Eastern High School.

Joe Pieksza – Office managing partner at Crowe.

Jay Porrini – 2018 Kiss-A-Pig champion and owner of Liberty Recycling in Bristol.

Gary Sassu – Golf Pro at Chippanee Country Club.

Lanita Thomas – Wayback Burgers in Bristol.