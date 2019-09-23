Bristol man arrested on child porn charges; was substitute teacher in Region 10

BY JACQUELINE STOUGHTON

REPUBLICAN-AMERICAN

A Bristol man who worked for more than 10 years as a substitute teacher for the Region 10 school district, which serves students in Harwinton and Burlington, has been charged with possessing child pornography on his home computer. David Carlson, 61, of 820 Matthew St., was arrested by Bristol police Aug. 28 following an investigation that began last year, when he engaged in sexually explicit conversations in an online chat room with an undercover detective posing as a 14-year old female, the arrest warrant alleges.

In June of this year, a search warrant of Carlson’s Apple iMac computer found 16 images and eight videos showing pornography involving girls under age 16, the arrest warrant alleges.

Carlson is facing charges of second-degree possession of child pornography and attempt to commit risk of injury to a child. He was released on a $25,000 bond and is scheduled to appear Oct. 3 in New Britain Superior Court.

Carlson had worked as a general substitute for Region 10 from March 2008 until November 2018.

“We were given a head’s up by the Bristol police that there was an accusation and a pending investigation,” Region 10 Superintendent Howard Thierry said Wednesday. “In November (2018), he was notified that his services were no longer required.”

Thierry noted Carlson worked primarily as a regular substitute for Har-Bur Middle School, according to his personnel file. He said Carlson took on both long-term substitute jobs and day-to-day substitute positions for all classes.

“We have no record of any accusation or concerns by our students,” Thierry said. “If anyone does have any concerns, we’re asking for them to please notify us and we will put them in contact with the appropriate authorities.”

Pinal County Sheriff’s Office in Arizona conducted the undercover investigation in May 2018, searching for adults sexually exploiting children on the internet. An Arizona detective created an undercover persona to monitor a chat room labeled “Kids Chat” on the website chat-avenue.com.