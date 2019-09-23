Documents to be shred at Farmers Market opportunity Sept. 28

The City of Bristol Department of Public Works, along with the Bristol Public Library, will be hosting a free Community Shred Day at the Bristol Farmers Market on Saturday, Sept. 28. The event be 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Shredding will be provided by FileShred of Glastonbury.

The public can bring up to 10 boxes of household paper to this event to be shred for free.

All of the documents and files that will be destroyed at this event will be recycled by FileShred. The recycled paper will be used to make other paper products and reduce the need to harvest trees.

For information about this event, you may contact the Public Works Department at (860)584-6103 or the Bristol Public Library at (860)584-7787.