Mum Fest parade awards recipients announced

The winners of the 58th Annual Bristol Mum Parade on Sept. 22 have been announced.

More than 100 schools, churches, businesses, bands, dancers, civic clubs and more took part in the downtown event that topped off a fantastic Mum Festival weekend.

“It was absolutely phenomenal,” said Mum Festival Chairman Jack Ferraro in a press release. “The weather cooperated, and we had a lot of incredible floats that really impressed us by how they used this year’s theme.”

Parade awards presented to floats include the Hometown Hero award, selected by local World War II veterans who were honored as this year’s Hometown Heroes; awards judged and selected by the mayor and organizers of the festival and the parade; one for the “Best Use” of festival theme “Growing Together,” and one for Best Live Flowers, a nod to the festival’s origins celebrating the city’s chrysanthemum harvest.

A newly renamed float award – the Best Business Entry, Given In Memory of Sheila Kelley – was also presented. Kelley, a vice president at Webster Bank and promoter of community events, activities, and businesses, died in April after a battle with cancer.

“She supported all things Bristol,” Ferraro said in a press release. T

he inaugural winner of this award was Wojtusik Nursery, which also won the category last year.

The 2019 edition of the parade also featured more musical units than had been seen in recent years, including the return of an all-star contingent of Philadelphia Mummers musicians in full regalia.

Groups that did not receive their award plaque at the festival should look for it in their mail soon. For information on the festival and the parade, visit www.bristolmumfestival.com.

MARCHING AWARDS

First Place, High School Band: Torrington High School

Second Place, High School Band: Northwestern High School

Third Place, High School Band: Terryville High School

First Place, Senior Music: Chester Fife & Drum

First Place, Non Musical: Barque Eagle Naval Sea Cadet Corps

Second Place, Non Musical: Bristol Youth Lacrosse

First Place, Dance Group: Dance Arts Centre

Second Place, Dance Group: Get Up & Dance

Third Place, Dance Group: Nutmeg Performing Arts Center

Best Overall Award, Given in Memory of Robert Bailey: Philadelphia Mummers

FLOAT AWARDS

Mum Festival Chairperson’s Award: Bridge Community Church

Hometown Heroes’ Choice Award: St. Stanislaus Church

Mayor’s Award: A.V.I.D. Program, BEHS and BCHS

Parade Chairperson Award, Best Use of Festival Theme (“Growing Together”): St. Matthew School

Best Live Flowers: Salvation Army

Best Business Entry, Given in Memory of Sheila Kelley: Wojtusik Nursery

Second Place, Best Business: Flips Gymnastics

First Place, Best Youth: Greene-Hills School

Second Place, Best Youth: Edgewood Little League

Third Place, Best Youth: South Side School

Fourth Place, Best Youth: Bristol Soap Box Derby

First Place, Best Community: St. Stanislaus Church

Second Place, Best Community: Museum Collaborative\