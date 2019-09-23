Police awards distributed

An award ceremony was held Sept. 17 to honor the members of the Bristol Police Department officers and Police Explorers. Members of the department’s Central Region Emergency Response Team received a letter of commendation for placing first overall in the 2019 Connecticut SWAT Challenge competition. It is an event comprised of dozens of teams throughout the nation.

The Bristol Police Explorers who aided in logistics, training, and preparation for the SWAT challenge received a letter of commendation as well.

Officer Michael Pollock received a Life Saving award for saving a choking person. Officers Eduardo Rivera and Michael Szymczak received a Life Saving award for saving a person in cardiac arrest. Detective Ryan Kulig received a Life Saving award for saving a severely injured victim in a car accident, and Officer Scott Verillo received a letter of commendation for assisting a person in medical distress.