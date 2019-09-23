Senior center hosting candidate forum Oct. 4

The Bristol Senior Center will be hosting a Meet and Greet event for the candidates in this year’s municipal election in November election.

The event will take place on Friday, Oct. 4 at 1:30 p.m. at 240 Stafford Ave. Each candidate will be given three minutes to introduce themselves and make opening remarks. After all have spoken, they will join attendees in a casual setting.

The event is designed for the community to mingle informally with the candidates while enjoying coffee and desserts.

This event is free and open to the public. Seating is limited, so please call the Senior Center weekdays between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m.

To reserve a seat, call (860) 584-7895.