Senior center to hold craft fair Oct. 25, 26

The Bristol Senior Center will host its seventh Annual Craft Fair on Friday, Oct. 25 and Saturday, Oct. 26 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day.

The craft fair will feature handmade items from over 45 vendors.

In addition, the Bristol Senior Center will be selling items from their woodshop, ceramics classes, quilting classes, knitting and craft groups.

The Coffee Shop will be open each day serving breakfast and lunch items.

The craft fair is a fundraiser for the Bristol Senior Center.

All money raised goes toward programs and services offered at the Bristol Senior Center.

The event is free and open to the public. The Bristol Senior Center is located at 240 Stafford Ave.

For information, call the senior center weekdays between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. at (860)584-7895.