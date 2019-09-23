United Way holding ‘SHOES with HEART’ drive

The United Way of West Central Connecticut is hosting a “SHOES with HEART” collection at various collection sites in town until Saturday, Oct. 12. They will be accepting donations of gently worn shoes, sandals, work boots, ballet shoes, sneakers, and cleats. All men’s, women’s, and children shoes will be accepted. All of the shoes collected will be redistributed throughout the Funds2Orgs network of micro-enterprise (small business) partners. The organization helps micro-enterprise create, maintain, and grow small businesses at home and abroad in developing countries where economic opportunity and jobs are limited. The proceeds will be used to feed, clothe, and house their families.

“We are excited about our shoe drive,” said Judi Ann Lausier, Resource Development Coordinator in a press release. “We know that most people have extra shoes in their closets they would like to donate to us. By donating gently worn, used and new shoes to the United Way of West Central Conecticut campaign, the shoes will be given a second chance and make a difference in people’s lives locally and around the world. By doing so, we raise money for the United Way, and we have the chance to help families who need economic opportunities. It’s a win-win for everyone.”

Collection sites will be held at the following locations:

Bristol, Plainville, and Burlington Senior Centers.

Bristol Farmer’s Market – Saturdays thru Oct. 5.

Burlington Tavern Days, Sept. 15 – 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Creative Concepts Kitchen & Bath, Burlington.

EviCore Health Care, 80 Springs Lane, Plainville.

Thomaston Savings Bank, Middle Street and Farmington Avenue branches.

United Way Office, 440 North Main St., Bristol.

Call (860)582-9559, ext. 407 to be a collection site.