A celebration of ‘Wine, Women & Watches’

by JAMILA YOUNG

STAFF WRITER

The American Clock & Watch Museum held its 3rd annual ‘Wine, Women & Watches’ event on Thursday, Sept. 12th. The event is a fundraiser that helps support the museum’s education programs, collections, and exhibitions.

“We really enjoy putting this on for people, and getting people to come in, and introducing them to the museum, and seeing them have fun,” said Patti Philippon, Executive Director of the Museum. “It’s really just about having a great time, and supporting a great cause.”

This was a ticketed event, and attendees were treated to various hors d’oeuvres, and wines – as is to be expected, given the name of the event. Fruit punch was provided as the non-alcoholic option. There was also a scavenger hunt to participate in, as well as a silent auction, and raffle.

Philippon said it isn’t just Bristol residents who attend the event.

“We’ve had people from all over,” said Philippon. “Southington, Plainville, Newington. All different areas.”

Christine DeFelippi is a Wolcott resident who was attending the event for the second time.

“To be in this space where all these clocks are, it takes you back in time,” said DeFelippi. “It’s mesmerizing, it’s enchanting, it’s captivating, just to see how these machines kept time over decades, and even centuries.”

Although DeFelippi is not a Bristol resident, she does have a connection, and a love for the city.

“My friend is on the chair, and my father’s family are Bristol people,” said DeFelippi. “Bristol is a great community. People are involved, people are dedicated to their town, to their community.”