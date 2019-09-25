Ballot order selection held

The Registrars of Voters, Democrat Kevin McCauley and Republican Sharon Krawiecki oversaw a lottery selection for candidate order for the upcoming November ballot. The lottery was held at city hall Tuesday, Sept. 10.

City Democrats secured the top slot on the ballot.

Candidates’ names were folded up on slips of paper placed in a container. Local Girl Scouts and Boy Scouts selected the candidates’ names to determine where they would be placed on the ballot. The city is casting its ballot for mayor, Board of Education, Board of Assessment Appeals, and city treasurer.

Candidates aer:

Mayor

Ellen Zoppo-Sassu (D) and Dante Tagariello (R).

Treasurer

Thomas O. Barnes Jr. is running for both the Democratic and Republican Party.

Council

In Council District 1: The Democratic candidates in the order they will appear on the ballot are: Greg Hahn, and Scott W. Rosado. The Republican candidates in the order they will appear on the ballot are: Jeffrey Caggiano, and Kathy Faber.

In Council District 2: The Democratic candidates in the order they will appear on the ballot are: Peter B. Kelley, and David Preleski. The Republican candidates in the order they will appear on the ballot are: Gary Lukasiewicz and Hannah Lemek.

In Council District 3: The Democratic candidates in the order they will appear on the ballot are: Mary B. Fortier, and Brittany Barney. The Republican candidates in the order they will appear on the ballot are: Camerin Crowal and Cheryl Thibeault.

Board of Education – Two year term: Democratic candidates in the order they will appear on the ballot are: Thomas O’ Brien, Chris Wilson, and Karen Hintz. Republican candidates in the order they will appear on the ballot are: Allison C. Wadowski, Michael LaFleur, and Eric Carlson.

Board of Education – Four year term: Democratic candidates in the order they will appear on the ballot are: Morris “Rippy” Patton, Shelby Fafaniello Pons, and Karen Vibert. Republican candidates in the order they will appear on the ballot are: John W. Sklenka, Kristen Giantonio, Jen Dube.

Board of Assessment Appeals: Democratic candidates in the order they will appear on the ballot are: Shirley Salvatore and Tom Ragaini. Republican candidates in the order they will appear on the ballot are: Mary Alford and Erick Rosengren.