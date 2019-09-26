Obituary: Albert R. Daigle Jr., 55

Albert R. Daigle Jr., 55, died on Sunday, September 22, 2019. He was born in Fort Kent Maine on November 17 1963 and was the son of Albert R. Daigle Sr. and Amy M. (Hunt) Daigle.

Albert is survived by his two brothers: Walter Parker, David Parker; four sisters: Susan Wasson, Carol Clukey, Linda Desjardins, Cheryl Haines; and several nieces and nephews.

Friends and family are invited to call on Friday, September 27, 2019, at the Disabled American Veterans, 191 Riverside Ave. Bristol, from 3 PM to 5 PM. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.

