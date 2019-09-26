Obituary: Arthur E. Beger, 97

Arthur E. Beger, 97, of Bristol, widower of Claire (Weeks) Beger, died on Sunday (September 22, 2019) at Arden Courts of Farmington. Born to the late Edmund and Wanda (Bostick) Beger on January 29, 1922, he was a lifelong Bristol resident. Arthur was a Purple Heart veteran of World War II, having served in the Army in Northern France, Ardennes and Germany. Professionally he worked for Pratt and Whitney Aircraft as a machinist, and his mechanical skills extended to his home where he was the handyman that everyone in the family called for a helping hand. Arthur loved woodworking and polka music, but above all, he loved Claire, his wife of 68 years. Arthur is survived by two daughters: Joan Barney of Bristol; Lori Scovin and her husband Robert of Maine; two sons: Gary Beger and his wife Susan of South Carolina; David Beger and his wife Diane of North Carolina; nine grandchildren: Julie Marsele-Cusson; Joshua Marsele; Jessica Kaplan; Jennifer Beger; Hayley Varhol; Ryan Beger; Joel Beger; Amanda Scovin; and Lindsey Scovin; six great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his wife, Arthur is predeceased by a brother: Oscar Beger; two sisters: Alma Lusis and Lydia Beger; and a son- in-law: Gerald Barney. Funeral services will be held Friday (September 27, 2019) at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 154 Meadow St., Bristol at 11 AM. Relatives and friends are invited to call at Immanuel Lutheran Church on Friday from 9:30 AM to 11 AM. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, 522 Terryville Ave., Bristol. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Immanuel Lutheran School, 154 Meadow St, Bristol, CT 06010. Please visit Arthur’s memorial website at www.FunkFuneralHome.com.

