Obituary: Barbara Peterson, 87

Barbara Peterson, 87, of Bristol, wife of Thomas “Tom” Peterson, passed away at home on Sept. 21, 2019. Born on July 6, 1932 in Framingham, MA, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Marie (Welch) Biggs. Barbara was a librarian for 20 years at the Bristol Public Library. She was a longtime parishioner of St. Joseph Church and was very active in the church. Barbara was generous with her time and spirit to her family and friends. Besides her husband, Barbara leaves 5 sons and daughters-in-law: George J. and Barbara Wardwell of Berkley, CA, Gerald Wardwell and Carla DeLuca-Wardwell of Winthrop, MA, Andrew and Rachel Wardwell of Southington, CT, James and Elizabeth Wardwell of New Britain, CT, and Robert and Beth Wardwell of Bristol, CT; Two daughters and a son-in-law Susan and Joseph Krolikowski of Bristol, CT, and Rosemary Wojnarowski of Lake Panasoffkee, FL; three stepsons George Peterson and his wife June-Marie of Corning, NY, Joseph Peterson of San Antonio, TX, and John Peterson and his wife Carol of Lawton, OK. She also leaves a host of grandchildren and many great grandchildren. Barbara was predeceased by her first husband George H. Wardwell, as well as her daughter Sandra Wardwell, her granddaughter Sara Krolikowski, and her cousin Mary Duggan. A funeral mass will be held Friday, Sept. 27, at 11am at St. Joseph Church, Queen St., Bristol. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery. Calling hours will be Friday morning from 9:30-10:30am at DuPont Funeral Home, 25 Bellevue Ave., Bristol. Memorial contributions can be sent to Friends of Framingham Heart Study, Attention: Patti Rose, 73 Mt Wayte Avenue, Suite 2, Framingham, MA 01702. Checks should be made out to: Friends of FHS. Family and friends may leave a condolence message by visiting www.dupontfuneralhome.com

