Obituary: Gladys (Owsianko) Puskarz, 90

Gladys (Owsianko) Puskarz, 90, of Forestville, passed peacefully surrounded by her family Thursday morning September 19, 2019. She was the wife of the late Henry J. Puskarz who passed in 1985.

Gladys was born in Bristol on January 1, 1929 the daughter of the late Charles and Julia (Pustelniak) Owsianko and lived in Forestville for all of her life. She retired as a secretary with the State of Connecticut and had also worked for General Electric and Kalart Victor in Plainville. Additionally, she was the co-owner along with her husband of Henry’s Hardware in Forestville. In between it all, she raised her family and had been a Cub Scouts Den Mother, election poll volunteer, member of St. Stanislaus Church and their Ladies Guild. When she was not spending time with her family she could be found outside enjoying her yard.

She leaves to cherish her memory, sons David Puskarz and his wife Kathy of Bristol; John Puskarz and his wife Izabela of West Hartford, daughter-in-law C.J. Puskarz of Bristol; grandchildren Cathryn Esten, Colleen Gallagher, Kim Giesing and husband Todd, Jennifer Skitromo and husband Kyle, Janine and Alyssa Puskarz; great grandchildren Elizabeth Gallagher, Chloe and Zachary Giesing; several nieces and nephews. Besides her husband, Gladys was predeceased by her son Charles J. “Chuck” Puskarz and by her brother Frank Owsianko.

Calling hours will begin at 9:00 a.m. on Monday, September 23, 2019 at O’Brien Funeral Home, 24 Lincoln Ave., Forestville (Bristol). The procession will leave at 10:30 a.m. and proceed to St. Stanislaus Church, 510 West St, Bristol for a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. Committal service and interment will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, 522 Terryville Ave., Bristol.

The family expresses their sincere appreciation for the care received from the staff of Bristol Hospital and Bristol Hospice. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Bristol Hospice, 222 Main Street PO Box 977, Bristol, CT 06010. To leave an online message of condolence, share a memory or a photo, please visit Gladys’ tribute page at www.OBrien-FuneralHome.com.