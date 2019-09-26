Obituary: Mary Jo (Placella) Anderson

Mary Jo (Placella) Anderson, passed away September 15, 2019 after a long battle with COPD and recent diagnosis of stage 4 brain and lung cancer. She succumbed to acute respiratory failure from years of smoking. She was born and raised in Astoria, NY before moving to Bristol, CT in 1967. She had been an active member of the Welcome Wagon, Pinnacle and bridge groups, Alpha Logics and the Church of Eternal Light.

She is survived by her children Russell Anderson, his wife Sherry (Egan) Anderson, her daughter Ann-Marie (Anderson) Harmon, her husband Troy Harmon and 6 grandchildren, whom she adored. Sean Santopietro, Jonathan Santopietro, Riley Anderson, Aidan Anderson, Harlan Anderson and Gabriel Harmon. They lovingly referred to her as “Grammo”.

Also survived by brothers John and Vincent Placella, step-sister Jetta Karagrozis and step-brother Frank Nicotina

She is predeceased by a son Eric Anderson and her parents Vincent Placella and Anna (Capozzoli) Placella.

A ceremony in celebration of her life will be held October 5, 2019, 2:00PM at the Church of Eternal Life, 1199 Hill St, Bristol, CT