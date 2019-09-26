Obituary: Priscilla (Pinette) Brasseur, 94

Priscilla (Pinette) Brasseur, 94, of Bristol, widow of Martial O. Brasseur, died on Sunday (September 22, 2019) surrounded by family at home.

Priscilla was born in Fort Kent, ME on July 11, 1925 and was a daughter of the late Phydine and Denerise (Gagnon) Pinette. Raised in Fort Kent, ME, she has resided in Bristol for most of her life where she was a devoted mother and grandmother. She enjoyed babysitting her grandchildren when they were young and enjoyed playing bingo, lotto and scratch tickets, and trips to the casino.

She is survived by her five children: Gerrard Parè and wife, Linnea, Lawrence Parè and wife, Karen, Terry Letourneau and husband, Andre, John Brasseur, and Christine Stranieri and Ray Wolf; eleven grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren, a great-great-grandchild; and many nieces and nephews. She was the last of her family of ten. Funeral Services will be celebrated on Thursday (September 26, 2019) at 4 PM at Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave, Bristol, CT 0601. Relatives and friends may call at Funk Funeral Home on Thursday between 2 and 4 PM. Entombment will be at the convenience of the family. Please visit Priscilla’s memorial website at www.FunkFuneralHome.com.