Obituary: Roy Sterling Kaine, 91

Roy Sterling Kaine, 91, of Forestville, passed peacefully Sunday afternoon, September 22, 2019. He was the husband of the late Angelita “Lita” (Posadas) Kaine who passed January 30, 2007.

Roy was born at home in Forestville on February 26, 1928 the son of the late Edward and Lorena (Lounder) Kaine. PFC Kaine served in the U.S. Army in Japan and was honorably discharged. In 1947, he received a World War II Victory Medal and the Army Occupation Medal of Japan. He was proud of the 27 years he worked for the town of Plainville at Norton Park. He was involved at both the Plainville Senior Center and Bristol Senior Center, he especially loved playing setback. Roy enjoyed trips to Mohegan Sun, daily visits to the Plainville McDonalds and getting his coffee at Cumberland Farms. He was happy to say he lived in the same house in which he grew up.

He is predeceased by his brothers Raymond, Ralph, Walter, Harold and by his sister Shirley. He is survived by his loving cousin Sharon “Renee” Werner and her husband John. He also leaves step-children & step-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was also predeceased by his devoted companion Doris Prasl.

A Celebration of his Life will be held on Sunday, October 6, 2019 between 12:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m. at Norton Park in Plainville at the pavilion. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. The family requests donations be made to Bristol Home-care and Hospice 32 Valley Street, Level D, Bristol CT 06010. To leave an online message of condolence, share a memory or a photo, please visit Roy’s tribute page at www.OBrien-FuneralHome.com.