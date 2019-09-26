Obituary: Shaun Allen Laprise, 41

Shaun Allen Laprise, 41, of New London, former Bristol resident, passed away on Monday, September 23, 2019. Shaun was born in Bristol on January 26, 1978 and was a son of the late Jean Yves and Pierrette (Benoit) Laprise. Shaun was a hairstylist and was actively pursuing the art of Tattooing. He was an avid fisherman and enjoyed outdoor activities. Shaun is survived by two brothers and sisters-n-law, Brian and Brigette Laprise of Bristol and Patrick and Jean Laprise of Terryville; a sister, Michelle Laprise of Terryville; several aunts, uncles, and cousins; and four nephews, Logan and Jacob Laprise and Mason Santos and William Harvey. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday (September 28, 2019) at 10 A.M. at St. Ann Church, Bristol. Burial, at the convenience of the family, will be in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. Relatives and friends may call at the Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol on Friday between 5 and 8 P.M. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Meals For the Needy, c/o Zion Lutheran Church, 27 Judd St., Bristol, CT 06010. Please visit Shaun’s memorial web site at www.FunkFuneralHome.com

