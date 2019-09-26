Obituary: Vernon J. Damboise, 81

Vernon J. Damboise, 81, of Bristol, beloved husband of Cynthia (Rasmussen) Damboise, died peacefully on Tuesday (September 24, 2019) at home surrounded by his family. Vern was born on November 9, 1937 in Caribou, Maine and was a son of the late Paul and Cecile (Bernier) Damboise. He was raised in Caribou and has lived in many places in Connecticut and Caribou before settling in Bristol in 1984. He worked various jobs in construction including Summit Crane and National Eastern Corp. before retiring. A jack of all trades, Vern never slowed down. He enjoyed fishing and was known as a “heater hunter”. He was a member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Terryville. Vern loved hard and never held back from showing it. A perfect example of that is his love for Cindy. Up until the end, he professed daily “That woman is the love of my life”. He truly showed us what love was. In addition to his wife of 60 years, Vern is survived by four children: Joel Damboise and wife, Sheila of Harwinton, Neil Damboise and wife, Leona of Burlington, Mike Damboise and wife, Jill and Shelley Raymond of Bristol; nine brothers and sisters: Irvin, Galen, Bryant Damboise, Pauline Harris all of Maine, Vincent, Gilman, Clinton, Paul Damboise all of Connecticut, and Maxine Thibodeau of Florida; nine grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. While we will miss him dearly, don’t be sad for us because as Vern would say, “It’s a beautiful thing”. Funeral services will be held on Saturday (September 28, 2019) at 11 AM at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, Terryville. Burial will be in Maine at the convenience of the family. Relatives and friends may call at Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, on Friday between 5 and 8 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 8 Maple St., Terryville, CT 06786. Please visit Vernon’s memorial website at www.FunkFuneralHome.com

