Doors open to apartments constructed in old Bingham School building

By JAMILA YOUNG

STAFF WRITER

The Bingham Place Apartments ribbon cutting on Wednesday, Sept. 18

Bingham Place, 3 North St., was built with the help of state and federal tax credits, after the Clarence A. Bingham Elementary School closed in 2010.

The development team for the apartments was Bristol Enterprises LLC, Maynard Road Corporation, PSG Construction Management, Schadler Selnau Associates PC, and Associates Consulting Engineering LLC.

The apartments are designated for seniors ages 55 and up. There are 44 residential apartments in the building.

“There was just some kind of magic about this school,” said Susan Moreau, a former principal at Bingham and the former superintendent of schools for Bristol. “You came in here, and felt enveloped. My former elementary school was also turned into condos, but nothing like this..

Moreau also complimented the developers for keeping the school’s history alive. “The hardwood floors in the hall that they preserved. I just have such respect for the people who re-did this building because they understood that preserving the history of it was really important.”

Mayor Ellen Zoppo-Sassu said it was nice to see the past and future melted together, and she is excited to see who will be living in the building.

Zoppo-Sassu said she also had a connection to the old school.

“My father was the eighth grade president in the early 1940s, and my children attended here,” said Zoppo-Sassu.