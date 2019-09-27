Gridiron preview for Sept. 27

By MICHAEL LETENDRE

SPORTS WRITER

BRISTOL – Week 3 is the epic challenge portion of the scholastic football schedule for the squads in town as Bristol’s collective opponents have the ability to plaster points on the scoreboard in a hurry.

Bristol Central travels to Masuk of Monroe for a showdown with the Panthers while Pomperaug makes its first ever trip to Bristol to tangle with the Lancers from Alumni Field.

And St. Paul Catholic opens its home portion of the schedule with a battle against powerful Naugatuck.

Here’s the story behind all three contests:

Bristol Central (1-1) at Masuk (1-1)

Location: Benedict Stadium Field at Masuk High School

Date and Time: Friday, Sept. 27, 7 p.m.

The All-Time Series: This is the first showdown between the schools.

Last Week: The Rams fell at Maloney 41-14 while Masuk had its hands full against Windsor – falling by a point, 28-27.

Three quick facts (per team): Masuk’s late two-point conversion – that would have given the squad a one-point edge against Windsor – was foiled by Tishay Johnson. So this squad from Monroe is looking to get back into the win column…The Panthers quarterback, Nick Saccu, scooped in three touchdowns (two throwing, one rushing) versus the Warriors and Central better be ready for that duel threat…The South-West Colonial Football division is a battled-tested league and the Rams will have their hands full against this non-conference opponent…Central’s Victor Rosa – with a 64-yard TD sprint – kept his squad in the game against Maloney but five Maloney touchdowns later, it was a 41-7 game and Central was out of contention…Rosa ended up with two touchdown runs and over 100 yards rushing…This is going to be an epic challenge on the road for the Rams and stopping that opposing QB is a must have proposition.

Final analysis: Masuk wins but Central will be in the mix.

Bristol Eastern (0-2) vs. Pomperaug (1-1)

Location: from the turf field at the campus of Bristol Eastern

Date and Time: Friday, Sept. 27, 6:30 p.m.

The All-Time Series: It’s the second game between the programs as Pomperaug seized a 14-7 win against Eastern back on Sept. 19, 1992.

Last Week: The Lancers fell to Newington 42-7 while Pomperaug dropped a tough 28-21 decision to Farmington back on Friday.

Three quick facts (per team): Pomperaug had Farmington even at 14-14 but once the Indians went up by six, the Panthers had to play catch-up the rest of the way…That Pomperaug outfit can and will run with the football. Jake Oldham (12 rushes, 102 yards), Connor Brown (12-67), and Owen Henry zipped up over 200 yards on the ground…QB Brown made only four passes for 65 yards and had two interceptions versus Farmington and isn’t a full-time passing threat…The Eastern trio of Dylan Garcia, Alex Marshall, and quarterback Bryce Curtin rushed for nearly 140 yards of offense versus Newington – doing a credible job of moving the ball and keeping the Indians off the scoreboard for most of the second half…Injuries continue to decimate the Lancers’ squad (the team was down to 31 healthy players after the Newington showdown) as the team has several youngsters on the field, getting plenty of training on the fly against varsity level talent. That’s not an easy task and there is a learning curve over those plays…It’s one game at a time for the Lancers and another huge challenge from Bristol.

Final analysis: Eastern drops a tough decision to Masuk in a non-conference affair.

St. Paul Catholic (0-2) vs. Naugatuck (2-0)

Location: from McPhee Field on the campus of St. Paul Catholic high school

Date and Time: Friday, Sept. 27, 7 p.m.

The All-Time Series: Naugatuck has been a challenging opponent for St. Paul Catholic over the years. The Greyhounds lead the all-time Naugatuck Valley League series against the Falcons, 6-1. In their first ever NVL contest against Naugatuck in 2009, St. Paul Catholic scored a 28-18 win from Bristol. The Greyhounds won the last six showdowns between the squads.

Last Season: The Falcons fell on the road to the Greyhounds by a 53-12 final.

Last Week: St. Paul Catholic lost to Watertown 14-6 in a close one while Naugatuck dropped Crosby 53-0 from Waterbury.

Three quick facts (per team): The Greyhounds scored in several different ways against Wilby, which included a bunch of rushing touchdowns, a couple passing scores and even an interception return for six points…Naugatuck’s Paul Marsh and Jeff Schebell each rushed for two touchdowns and blew up the game for carrying yardage…Naugy has outscored opponents this season 89-0 and that defense has been on-point to open the campaign…The offense is still coming for St. Paul Catholic with Quentin Conner (18 carries, 50 yards) and Erik Atkinson (7-43) leading the charge in that tough loss against Watertown…The Falcons have scored just 20 points all season long but lost its two games by a combined 15 points. And that’s pretty close…The Falcons defense has been extremely solid – allowing only 35 points, which will give any scholastic squad a chance on the other side of the ball.

Final analysis: The Falcons will score a couple times but lose to the Greyhounds in the end.