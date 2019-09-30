Advisory on EEE issued in city

The Mayor’s Office along with The Bristol/Burlington Health District , Bristol Parks Department, and Board of Education recently issued an advisory to citizens about the risks of Eastern Equine Encephalitis.

In a press release, the city said EEE is a mosquito-borne virus that has been found in Connecticut mosquitoes. No cases were found in Bristol or surrounding towns currently, but it is important to educate yourself on ways to reduce the risk of transmission, said the press release.

The Bristol Burlington Health District suggests limiting your time outdoors between the hours of 5:30 p.m. and 7 a.m., and reduce your time spent near bodies of water. People who do choose to be outside during those hours should cover their skin and apply insect repellent.

Bristol Public Schools are adjusting school-sponsored activities to ensure outdoor activities end by 5:30 p.m. After school activities and events will move to earlier start times, or different days of the week as necessary. Individual schools will communicate which activities and sporting events will be impacted.

For the general public, the Mayor’s Office suggests these best practices to reduce the risk of being bitten by mosquitoes.

Minimize time outdoors between dusk and dawn when mosquitoes are most active.

Wear shoes, socks, long pants and a long-sleeved shirt when outdoors for long periods or when mosquitoes are most active

Consider the use of mosquito repellent according to directions.



For information, call the Bristol-Burlington Health District at (860)584-7682