Chamber holding job, career fair Oct. 3

by TAYLOR-MURCHISON-GALLAGHER

STAFF WRITER

The Central Connecticut Chambers of Commerce is hosting the second annual job and career fair on Thursday, Oct. 3, at the Double Tree by Hilton Hotel, 42 Century Drive.

When first held last year, over 500 people attended the job and career fair. At the time, the event catered towards careers in the manufacturing industry, in honor of October being recognized as manufacturing month. But after hearing back from several chamber members, the administrative team decided to open the event to businesses that fall outside of manufacturing.

Chamber marketing and communications director, Katie D’Agostino, explained this year’s event will offer a little something extra to attendees – the possibility to be interviewed for a position while at the job fair.

“We do have some of these companies are going to host on the spot interviews,” said D’Agostino. “Make sure you’re equipped with your resume and things like that, you’ll be able to quickly apply for a job as well and have an interview. Not all of them, but some of them.”

For this reason, chamber president, Cindy Bombard, urges all attendees to “dress to impress,” and remember to bring your resume.

The job and career fair will be open from 9 a.m., to noon, and will re-open from 2 to 6 p.m.

To date, several companies will be taking part in the fair, including Atria Farmington, Bristol Adult Resource Center, Bristol Health, ClarkDietrich Building Systems, Crowley Auto Group, Connecticut Spring and Stamping, Faneuil Inc., IDEX Health and Science, Inline Plastics, KBE Building Corporation, Kelly Education Staffing, M.R. Home Care Inc., Mirabito Energy Products, MW Industries, ORAFOL Americas, People’s United Bank, Southington Tool and Manufacturing Corp., SoVita Chiropractic Bristol, Trumpf Inc., Woof Pack, and Yarde Metals.

The job and career fair is free to attend.

For information, visit www.centralctchambers.org.