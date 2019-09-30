Halloween Harvest fest returns

The annual Halloween Harvest Festival returns Oct. 5 and 6, and Oct. 12 and 13 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Wojtusik Nursery, 750 Terryville Ave. (Route 6). There will be music entertainment, vendors, food, a minion maze, a haunted house, a cow train ride, face painting, pumpkins, mums, games, and more. Some guests include D&J’s Pig Roast and BBQ, DJ Chris, the Royal Acts Cosplay group, Farmer Minor and his pig Daisy, and an appearance by Captain America.Here, Joan Vallee takes children on a tractor ride through the nursery area this past weekend. Here

