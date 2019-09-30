Imagine Nation celebrates fall Oct.26

Imagine Nation, A Museum Early Learning Center at One Pleasant Street in Bristol, celebrates all things fall with the return of the annual Fall Festival Saturday, Oct. 26 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

There will be pie and apple tastings, farm animals, face painting, and more.

Workshops and Performances:

*10:30 a.m.: Edible Pumpkin playdough workshop

*11:30 a.m.: Make Pumpkin Pancakes a la Mode

*12:30pm: Pumpkin Slime

*11 a.m.-12 p.m: Live music from the Bristol Old Tyme Fiddlers

Ongoing Activities:

*Scents of Fall

*Sunflower exploration

*The Bristol Garden Club presents “Mums the Word”

*Apple tasting presented by ShopRite of Bristol

*Pumpkin dissection

*Pumpkin still life Drawing

*Candy corn guessing contest

*Pie tasting presented by John Corso, Meadow Farms Fundraising, featuring Granny’s Pie Factory

*Interactive Skeleton Puzzle and learn about posture for good health with SoVita Chiropractic

Center

Outdoor Activities:

*Farm animals presented by the Southington Regional Agriculture Program

*Scarecrow creations

*Face painting presented by Miss Forestville-Bristol Scholarship Organization

Imagine Cafe Special:

*Apple Cider

All fall festival activities, workshops, and tastings are included in Museum Studio admission of $10 per person ages 1 and up. It is free for museum members.

Museum Studios and events are best for children ages 2 to 8.

For more, visit www.imaginenation.org/calendar.