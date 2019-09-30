Liberty Baptist celebrates 40 years Oct. 6

On Sunday, Oct. 6, Liberty Baptist Church, 265 Maple St. is celebrating its 40th year anniversary with an open house.

The public is invited to come celebrate. There will be a service by Pastor Dustin Alley at 11 a.m. followed by food and fellowship on the church grounds.

Liberty Baptist was started by Pastor Charles Mifsud in September 1979 at Mountain View School in Bristol. The members saved money and the help of Bristol was able to buy the land where the church now sits.

For information about the celebration, call the church at (860)589-0000.