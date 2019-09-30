Trivia night fundraiser set for Oct. 18

The Bristol Business Education Foundation annual trivia night fundraiser will be held on Friday, Oct. 18, at the Double Tree by Hilton Hotel, 42 Century Dr..

Beginning at 6 p.m., the 21 years old and up event will cost $35 per attendee. Trivia teams are limited to five players. Tickets can be purchased by visiting, www.centralctchambers.org.

No refunds or credits will be given for cancellations or no-shows.

The proceeds of the event will benefit the Business Education Foundation’s efforts to award mini-grants to Bristol PUblic School teachers to support innovative programs for students.

Sponsorship opportunities are available by visiting, www.bristoledfoundation.com/annual-trivia-night-findraiser. Those who wish to learn more about the fundraiser are asked to contact Susan Everett by phone, (860) 584-7004, or by email, susaneverett@ci.bristol.ct.us.