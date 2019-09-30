Workforce development program for manufacturing jobs offered

The City of Bristol and Bristol Adult Education in partnership with local manufacturers are launching an workforce development program called “BristolWorks!”

It is a free, 10-week program offered by Bristol Adult Education for Bristol residents who are underemployed and in search of a stable career with growth potential in the manufacturing industry. 20 individuals will be offered free manufacturing training.

Transportation assistance and free childcare will be provided to those enrolled in the program that have children.

“Many in Bristol know that training is out there and want something better for themselves and for their families,” said Larry Covino, Director of Bristol Adult Education, in a press release. “But they also may have young children at home or transportation issues that get in the way. We are taking care of those issues that get in the way.”

“Across the country, and here in Bristol we must watch as some of our favorite retailers shutter their stores and lay off dedicated employees as e-commerce takes over the retail industry,” said Mayor Ellen Zoppo-Sassu in a press release. “Rather than accept this as our fate, we are addressing the challenge head on by supporting our fellow citizens who want something more for their families, but may feel trapped in a vulnerable industry.”

“As we meet with manufacturers throughout Bristol, we consistently hear that filling job vacancies and planning form impending retirements is one of their largest concerns,” said Justin Malley, Executive Director of the Bristol Development Authority in a press release. “Many of our manufacturers are doing well, but they need more employees to fill the work orders.”

Bristol Adult Education will be partnering with Rowley Spring & Stamping Corp. to provide training to program participants. Rowley will provide experienced staff members as trainers for the program, allowing students to gain skills on the type of equipment found in manufacturing companies throughout the All Heart City.

For information and/or to register, contact Brian Reardon, workforce coordinator at the Bristol Adult Education Center at (860)584-7865, ext. 710106.