Gridiron preview: Challenges wait for Bristol teams

BRISTOL – Week 4 of the scholastic football season has a couple tough challenges for Bristol Central and St. Paul Catholic.

The plus for the squads is that they will be playing those contests from home but in each case, getting to the pay window will be difficult.

The Rams have to tangle with Windsor from the turf field at BCHS while the Falcons entertain powerful Ansonia in a Class S bout from McPhee Field.

And Bristol Eastern has its first Saturday classic since 2017 – traveling to Hartford Public for an afternoon showdown with a chance at a .500 ledger.

Let’s take a look at all three games this week:

Bristol Central (1-2) vs. Windsor (2-1)

Location: The turf field at Bristol Central

Date and Time: Due to those pesky mosquitoes, check the CIAC website for date and time of the contest.

The All-Time Series: It’s the 18th meeting between the two squads and the series belongs to the warriors. Windsor is 14-3 all-time versus Bristol Central.

Last Season: On Sept. 14, the Rams fell at Windsor by a 29-14 score from O’Brien Stadium. It started a three-game losing streak for Central.

Last Week: The Rams fell to Masuk 36-18 in Monroe while the Warriors blanked Hartford Public, 42-0.

The Quick Facts: The Warriors average over 30 points-per-game this year and have gotten back on track since dropping a surprising 30-22 decision against Newington during Week 1 of the season…Head coach Robert Fleeting has won 100 out of his 118 first games at Windsor (wow!)…Windsor picked off the Hartford Public quarterback left and right so that secondary is excellent but don’t expect the Rams’ QB to be throwing down the field that much…The Warriors’ Courtenay Jackson is an excellent signal caller and will lead the offense into battle…Jackson, Jaiden Murphy, and Keron Askew are all options for Windsor to run the ball with…Central had a real chance to surprise Masuk last week as a 12-0 lead gave the Rams the early edge in the contest…Mistakes and missed opportunities saw Masuk outscore the Rams 30-6 the rest of the way…Expect plenty of Victor Rosa in Central’s ground game as the Warriors will have their collective hands full against the quick athlete.

Final analysis: Central will hang in against the Warriors but will ultimately fall to Windsor in Bristol.

Bristol Eastern (1-2) at Hartford Public (0-3)

Location: from Hartford Public High School

Date and Time: Saturday, Oct. 5, 1 p.m.

The All-Time Series: The Lancers and Owls are playing for the sixth time over their scholastic histories. Eastern leads the all-time series 3-2, last defeating Hartford Public, 33-20, back on Sept. 19, 2014 from Alumni Field.

Last Season: Public had to hang on for dear life last year as the Owls won by just a 27-22 push on October 26 from Alumni Field in Bristol.

Last Week: The Lancers dropped non-conference opponent Pomperaug by a 14-0 final while Hartford Public fell to Windsor, 42-0.

The Quick Facts: Hartford Public is going to be an interesting opponent for Eastern as both squads have struggled to put points on the scoreboard this season…The Owls are averaging 6.7 points-per-game and all of those were scored in the Week 2 blowout loss to Guilford (40-20)…Public will throw the ball from time to time so expect more than the usual amount of play action from Hartford squad. More than a couple of those throws against Windsor went for interceptions, by the way…After allowing 77 points over its first two games, Eastern held Pomperaug to zero, zip, none…On the flip side, QB Bryce Curtin (12-for-19, 133 yards, 2 TDs) and back Alex Marshall (24 carries, 132 yards) combined for 265 total yards of offense to help break that 17-game losing streak in that Pomperaug win…Defensively, Logan Meyer, Logan Schenck, Robert Mosback, and Edgar Santiago led an excellent defensive effort and Public is going to have its hands full…A win for Eastern against the Owls would get the Lancers even on the young season. How about that?

Final analysis: The Eastern squad will get to the pay window for the second time this season, moving to 2-2.

St. Paul Catholic (0-3) vs. Ansonia (3-0)

Location: from McPhee Field on the campus of St. Paul Catholic high school

Date and Time: Friday, Oct. 4, 7 p.m.

The All-Time Series: It’s the eighth Naugatuck Valley League battle between the squads and Ansonia holds the advantage, 7-0. The Chargers haven’t scored fewer than 42 points against the Falcons in any of the match-ups to date.

Last Season: The Falcons dropped a tough 46-6 decision to Ansonia last season.

Last Week: St. Paul Catholic dropped a tough 43-25 decision to Naugatuck while Ansonia smashed Oxford 47-6.

The Quick Facts: It’s another epic challenge for the Falcons this week as Ansonia is a smash-mouth squad who will jam the football down your throat and score a ton of points before the game is said and done…The Chargers have slick offensive weapons including QB Sheldon Shuler Jr., receivers Jadin Blackwell and Garrett Carfaro while back Shaykeem Harmon is quite an elusive fellow. Against Oxford, Harmon needed just nine rushes to amass nearly 260 yards and two touchdowns…Ansonia allows just eight points-per-game this season as the squad’s defense has not skipped a beat…The Falcons exploded for 25 points against the Greyhounds last week and that’s certainly something for the offense to build upon coming into the Week 4 challenge…Defensively, St. Paul Catholic allows just 17.3 points-per-game but that average will be tough to hold against the Chargers…St. Paul Catholic will certainly give Ansonia its best shot but that offense might just be too much to top.

Final analysis: Ansonia wins as the squad will probably go 10-0 this year.