Obituary: Dennis Torvinen, 48

Dennis Torvinen, 48 of Bristol, passed away Friday September 27, 2019.

Dennis was a great man and father to his three children. He was goofy and fun, but serious at all the right moments. He always knew how to make everyone smile and laugh even when they didn’t want to but needed it the most. He was loved by many and a great friend to anyone that needed it. He was always the greatest father his kids could ever ask for as well as the best friend they needed. He was always there for anyone who needed him, no matter what. He loved his country and enjoyed the time he served in the military. He made an impact on the lives of everyone he met. He brought joy to many children every Christmas by dressing up as Santa Claus and giving them their gifts. He had a big heart made of gold and a smile that could light up the room. He just wanted everyone to be happy and wanted to bring joy to everyone he met. He will always be loved dearly by his family and friends. He always asked what he could do for you and never what was in it for him. He will be greatly missed by all that knew him.

He is survived by his son Skylar Torvinen of Bristol, his daughters, Brandi Hoge and her husband Blake of Bristol and Makayla Torvinen of Bristol; his 2 brothers, Bill Torvinen of Bristol, Charlie Torvinen of NY; his sisters, Donna Crispo of Bristol and Barbara Kozikowski of Bristol; his former wife of 15 years and mother of his two children, Marsha Torvinen and also several nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends may visit on Thursday October 10, 2019 at the American Legion Seicheprey Post 2, 22 Hooker Court, Bristol, CT from 12 to 3PM with a military service at 1PM.

