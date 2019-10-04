Obituary: Judith L. (Lowrey) Mazerolle, 83

Judith L. (Lowrey) Mazerolle, 83, beloved wife of the late Donald B. Mazerolle, passed away peacefully at Masonicare Hospice in Wallingford on Sunday, September 29, 2019. Judy, a life-long Bristol resident, was born on July 3, 1936 to the late Lester and Mary (Prenez) Lowrey. She attended Bristol Secretarial School upon graduating from Bristol High School in 1954 and worked for the Bristol Family Service Agency for two years. Married on December 29, 1956, Judy was happy to devote time at home raising her family. With college tuitions looming, she began a ten-year career as a secretary for Aetna Insurance in Hartford. She was a member of Asbury United Methodist Church, a New York Times crossword puzzle whiz, avid Red Sox fan, piano player and bird watcher. She enjoyed spending time with her family and will be greatly missed. Judy is survived by two daughters: Barbara Tedeschi (Ken) of Branford and Kathy Mazerolle (David Moore) of Middletown; two grandsons: John and David Tedeschi; two brothers: Edwin “Joe” Lowrey (Mary) of Port Charlotte, Florida and Charles Lowrey (Beverly) of Bristol and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by a daughter Sharon Mazerolle and a sister Irma DiPersio. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, October 2 at 11:00 AM at Asbury United Methodist Church, 90 Church Avenue in Forestville, CT. Burial will follow at West Cemetery in Bristol. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Asbury United Methodist Church Scholarship Fund, 90 Church Avenue in Forestville, CT 06010 in memory of Judith, Donald and Sharon Mazerolle. Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, is assisting the family. Please visit Judith’s memorial website at www.FunkFuneralHome.com.

