Obituary: Maurice R. Berube, 52

Maurice R. Berube, 52, beloved husband of Suzanne (Dionne) Berube, of Burlington, passed away on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Yale New Haven Hospital. Maurice was born in Bristol on September 17, 1967 and was a son of Richard Berube and the late Jeanne D’Arc (Soucy) Berube.

Maurice was a tool room supervisor at Newcomb Spring in Southington and a parishioner at St. Ann Church in Bristol. Maurice and his wife, Suzanne, were high school sweethearts and married in 1991. He was full of life, easy going, always smiling and loved to make everyone laugh. He was a handyman of all trades and was the go-to guy that was always willing to help. He enjoyed camping, skiing, kayaking and weight lifting at the gym. He will truly be missed by all who knew him.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Elizabeth Prsic for her excellent care and compassion.

In addition to his wife and father, Maurice is survived two children: Grant Berube and Danielle Berube of Burlington; his sister: Linda Brown and her husband Richard of Bristol; his brother-in-law: Al Dionne and his wife Tina of Bristol; his nieces and nephews: Austin and Dylan Brown, Landon, Kayleigh and Ryleigh Dionne; and mother-in-law: Rachel Dionne.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 9 AM from the Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol to St. Ann Church, 215 West St., Bristol for a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 AM. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. Relatives and friends may call at the funeral home on Friday (October 4, 2019) between 5 PM and 8 PM.

In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donation to The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, Donor Services, PO Box 98018, Washington DC 20090-8018.

