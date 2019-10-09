Police blotter for the Oct. 11 edition

The Bristol Police Department announced the following arrests and citations from Monday, Sept. 30 to Saturday, Oct. 5:

Kaniya Jenae Burney, 21, of 24 Troutbrook Rd., Bristol, was arrested on Monday, Sept. 30, and charged with one count of failure to grant right of way on a left turn.

21, of 24 Troutbrook Rd., Bristol, was arrested on Monday, Sept. 30, and charged with one count of failure to grant right of way on a left turn. Richard Cronin, 54, of 1109 Meriden Rd., Waterbury, was arrested on Monday, Sept. 30, and charged with one count of failure to grant right of way on a left turn, and a first offense operating a motor vehicle without a license.

54, of 1109 Meriden Rd., Waterbury, was arrested on Monday, Sept. 30, and charged with one count of failure to grant right of way on a left turn, and a first offense operating a motor vehicle without a license. Amisael Matos, 20, of 32 Haig Ave., Bristol, was arrested on Monday, Sept. 30, and charged with one count of criminal mischief, and one count of 2nd degree breach of peace.

20, of 32 Haig Ave., Bristol, was arrested on Monday, Sept. 30, and charged with one count of criminal mischief, and one count of 2nd degree breach of peace. Javan Delvalle, 38, of 24 Conlon St., Bristol, was arrested on Tuesday, Oct. 1, and charged with one count of 6th degree larceny, and one count of interfering with an officer.

38, of 24 Conlon St., Bristol, was arrested on Tuesday, Oct. 1, and charged with one count of 6th degree larceny, and one count of interfering with an officer. Javan Delvalle, 38, of 24 Conlon St., Bristol, was arrested on Tuesday, Oct. 1, and charged with one count of 2nd degree failure to appear.

38, of 24 Conlon St., Bristol, was arrested on Tuesday, Oct. 1, and charged with one count of 2nd degree failure to appear. Douglas Thibeault, 39, of 705 Lake Ave., Apt. 26, Bristol, was arrested on Tuesday, Oct. 1, and charged with one count of sale of narcotic substance.

39, of 705 Lake Ave., Apt. 26, Bristol, was arrested on Tuesday, Oct. 1, and charged with one count of sale of narcotic substance. Justin S. Kalanquin, 39, of 36 Emory CT, Bristol, was arrested on Wednesday, Oct. 2, and charged with one count of misuse of plate, failure to obey control signal, and no insurance.

39, of 36 Emory CT, Bristol, was arrested on Wednesday, Oct. 2, and charged with one count of misuse of plate, failure to obey control signal, and no insurance. Vincente J. Rodriguez, 37, of 21 Cliff St., Waterbury, was arrested on Wednesday, Oct. 2, and charged with one count of criminal attempt/ 3rd degree larceny, 6th degree larceny, 3rd degree robbery, two counts of criminal attempt, and 3rd degree robbery, two counts of criminal attempt/robbery involving occupied vehicle/ carjacking, one count of interfering with an officer, 2nd degree breach of peace, and two counts of 3rd degree assault.

37, of 21 Cliff St., Waterbury, was arrested on Wednesday, Oct. 2, and charged with one count of criminal attempt/ 3rd degree larceny, 6th degree larceny, 3rd degree robbery, two counts of criminal attempt, and 3rd degree robbery, two counts of criminal attempt/robbery involving occupied vehicle/ carjacking, one count of interfering with an officer, 2nd degree breach of peace, and two counts of 3rd degree assault. Amy Margraf, 29, of Stockbridge, MA, was arrested on Thursday, Oct. 3, and charged with one count of failure to comply with fingerprint request, 1st degree criminal mischief, 3rd degree criminal mischief, two counts of interfering with an officer, one count of disorderly conduct, criminal attempt, and 3rd degree assault , and one count of 2nd degree threatening.

29, of Stockbridge, MA, was arrested on Thursday, Oct. 3, and charged with one count of failure to comply with fingerprint request, 1st degree criminal mischief, 3rd degree criminal mischief, two counts of interfering with an officer, one count of disorderly conduct, criminal attempt, and 3rd degree assault , and one count of 2nd degree threatening. Brianne Pratt, 26, of 580 Witches Rock Rd., Bristol, was arrested on Thursday, Oct. 3, and charged with one count of operating an unregistered motor vehicle, operating a motor vehicle with a suspended/revoked license, and failure to grant right of way on private road.

26, of 580 Witches Rock Rd., Bristol, was arrested on Thursday, Oct. 3, and charged with one count of operating an unregistered motor vehicle, operating a motor vehicle with a suspended/revoked license, and failure to grant right of way on private road. Anthony David Terrell, 60, of 9 Greystone Ave., Bristol, was arrested on Thursday, Oct. 3, and charged with one count of operating an unregistered motor vehicle, and one count of misuse of plate.

60, of 9 Greystone Ave., Bristol, was arrested on Thursday, Oct. 3, and charged with one count of operating an unregistered motor vehicle, and one count of misuse of plate. Michael P. Benvenuto, 50, of 7 Ciccio CT, Plainville, was arrested on Friday, Oct. 4, and charged with one count of evading responsibility of injury/property damage, and one count of failure to drive in proper lane.

50, of 7 Ciccio CT, Plainville, was arrested on Friday, Oct. 4, and charged with one count of evading responsibility of injury/property damage, and one count of failure to drive in proper lane. Jacklyn Maria Feliciano, 30, of 467 Farmington Ave. Apt. 22, was arrested on Friday, Oct. 4, and charged with one count of 1st degree failure to appear.

30, of 467 Farmington Ave. Apt. 22, was arrested on Friday, Oct. 4, and charged with one count of 1st degree failure to appear. Jacklyn Maria Feliciano, 30, of 467 Farmington Ave. Apt. 22, was arrested on Friday, Oct. 4, and charged with one count of 1st degree failure to appear.

30, of 467 Farmington Ave. Apt. 22, was arrested on Friday, Oct. 4, and charged with one count of 1st degree failure to appear. Carlos Guzman, 27, of 12 Lois St., Bristol, was arrested on Friday, Oct. 4, and charged with one count of operating an unregistered motor vehicle, misuse of plate, 1st offense operating a motor vehicle other than a motorcycle without a license, and no insurance.

27, of 12 Lois St., Bristol, was arrested on Friday, Oct. 4, and charged with one count of operating an unregistered motor vehicle, misuse of plate, 1st offense operating a motor vehicle other than a motorcycle without a license, and no insurance. Jose Ortiz, 31, of 66 Talmadge St., Bristol, was arrested on Friday, Oct. 4, and charged with one count of 2nd degree breach of peace, and one count of 3rd degree assault.

31, of 66 Talmadge St., Bristol, was arrested on Friday, Oct. 4, and charged with one count of 2nd degree breach of peace, and one count of 3rd degree assault. Robin C. Perron, 50, of 503 King St., was arrested on Friday, Oct. 4, and charged with one count of 1st degree operating a motor vehicle other than a motorcycle without a license.

50, of 503 King St., was arrested on Friday, Oct. 4, and charged with one count of 1st degree operating a motor vehicle other than a motorcycle without a license. Jose Vazquez Ramos, 29, of 94 Gaylord St. 5, was arrested on Friday, Oct. 4, and charged with one count of restricted turning, and 1st offense operating a motor vehicle other than a motorcycle without a license.

29, of 94 Gaylord St. 5, was arrested on Friday, Oct. 4, and charged with one count of restricted turning, and 1st offense operating a motor vehicle other than a motorcycle without a license. Nicole Sarandrea, 33, of 160 West Washington St., Bristol, was arrested on Friday, Oct. 4, and charged with one count of 2nd degree breach of peace.

33, of 160 West Washington St., Bristol, was arrested on Friday, Oct. 4, and charged with one count of 2nd degree breach of peace. Joseph Jonathan Viel, 27, of 38 Crescent Dr. Fl 2 Apt. 2, Bristol, was arrested on Friday, Oct. 4, and charged with one count of 2nd degree breach of peace, and 2nd degree unlawful restraint.

27, of 38 Crescent Dr. Fl 2 Apt. 2, Bristol, was arrested on Friday, Oct. 4, and charged with one count of 2nd degree breach of peace, and 2nd degree unlawful restraint. Kevin Bard, 53, of 98 Vance Dr., Bristol, was arrested Saturday, Oct. 5, and charged with one count of failure to comply with fingerprint request, and criminal violation of protective order.

53, of 98 Vance Dr., Bristol, was arrested Saturday, Oct. 5, and charged with one count of failure to comply with fingerprint request, and criminal violation of protective order. Nichel Aurelio Jimenez, 22, of 607 Main St., Bristol was arrested on Saturday, Oct. 5, and charged with one count of 2nd degree failure to appear.

22, of 607 Main St., Bristol was arrested on Saturday, Oct. 5, and charged with one count of 2nd degree failure to appear. Justin James Minella, 32, of 56 Delmar Dr., Bristol, was arrested on Saturday, Oct. 5, and charged with one count of operating a motor vehicle with a suspended/revoked license, and one count of illegal operation of a motor vehicle under the influence, 3rd degree substance.

32, of 56 Delmar Dr., Bristol, was arrested on Saturday, Oct. 5, and charged with one count of operating a motor vehicle with a suspended/revoked license, and one count of illegal operation of a motor vehicle under the influence, 3rd degree substance. Mike Orwa, 28, of 99 Jeffrey Ln., Newington, was arrested on Saturday, Oct. 5, and charged with one count of 1st degree operating a motor vehicle without a license.