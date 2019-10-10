Obituary: Arlene M. Capirchio, 80

Arlene M. Capirchio, 80, of Bristol, passed away on Tuesday, October 8, 2019. She was born on November 28, 1938 in Fort Kent, ME, daughter of the late Ernest and Emelda (Charette) Gagnon.

Arlene was the loving wife of the late James Capirchio. She was a member of Apple Valley Worship Center and retired from Triple A Spring and Industrial Components.

Arlene is survived by her daughter Kelly Gagnon and her partner Marc Reed of Terryville; her grandchildren Hannah Gagnon and Jeremy Michaud and his wife Emily all of Bristol; her great-granddaughter Sydni Michaud and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brothers Ronald, Bernard, Roland and Daryl Gagnon and her sister Bernadette Roy.

Special thanks to her nieces Pam and Tina for all of their help, love and support.

The family would also like to thank the wonderful caregivers at Sheriden Woods for taking good care of our aunt Arlene.

A graveside service will be held on Monday, October 14, 2019 at 11AM directly at Forestville Cemetery, 36 Circle St., Bristol.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Apple Valley Worship Center, 594 W. Center Street, Southington, CT 06489.

To leave an online message of condolence, please visit Arlene’s tribute page at www.OBrien-FuneralHome.com .