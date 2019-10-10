Obituary: Norma E. (Embelton) Langer, 93

Norma E. (Embelton) Langer, 93, wife of the late George Langer, passed away peacefully on Saturday September 28, 2019 after a brief illness in Ocala, Florida. She was born on December 30, 1925 in the California Settlement, Grand Falls, New Brunswick.

Prior to her move to Florida in 1992, She resided in Bristol for many years where she was an active member of St. Matthews Church in Forestville.

Norma is survived by her three daughter’s including Marlene Holden and husband Gary of Tennessee, Christine Verrone and husband Leon of West Hartford, Kathy Bell and husband Greg of Ocala, Florida; three sons, Gregory Langer and wife Debra of West Virginia, George Langer and wife Marie of Oppenheim, New York and Joseph Langer and wife Patricia of Bristol. Additionally, she is survived by her sister, Maxine Theriault of Ocala, Florida. She also leaves 11 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren along with many cousins, nieces and nephews. Along with her husband, she was predeceased by her brothers Norris Embelton of Easton, Maine; William Embelton of Fort Fairfield, Maine and Delmer Embelton of Preque Isle, Maine.

Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Donation can be made in her honor to Legacy House, 9505 SW 110th Street, Ocala, FL 34481