Obituary: Robert D. Ross Jr., 70

Robert D. Ross Jr passed away peacefully October 5th 2019 at Ingraham Manor in Bristol Ct. Robert (Bob) was 70 years old. He was the loving husband and best friend to his wife of 37 years, Laurie Ross (Fritz), loving Step-Father to Danielle DellaVecchia (Ritchie) and her husband Dean, proud Grandfather of Ryan and Abigail DellaVecchia, and dear brother of Dale Ross and her Fiancée Robert Dudley.Bob was the son of the late Robert and Eleanor Ross. Like his father, Bob proudly served in the United States Marine Corps. Semper Fi! Bob will be fondly remembered by extended family and friends whom most were his coworkers from Gems Sensors where he worked for the majority of his life. A brief Memorial Service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Saturday October 12th in the Fellowship Room of Terryville Congregational Church 233 Main St Terryville CT 06786, with a Casual Celebration of Life to follow. www.scottfuneralhomeinc.com

