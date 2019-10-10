Obituary: Wynell A. (Brown) Johnson, 87

Wynell A. (Brown) Johnson, 87, of Bristol, wife of the late Robert L. Johnson passed away Tuesday, October 1, 2019 in New Britain after suffering from a lengthy illness. She was born December 28, 1931 in Reynolds, GA and was a daughter of the late Tom and Katie Will (Butts) Brown. She worked at the former New Departure in Bristol, retiring in 1968. She was an active member of Beulah AME Zion Church, serving as an Usher, a member of the Usher Board, Deaconess Board, a vice president of the Missionary Board, a leader of Leaders, a Choir member and served in the kitchen for many years. She leaves her sister and brother-in-law, Betty L. and Rev. William Wooten, Sr., of New Britain, several nieces and nephews and several godchildren. Her funeral will be held on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at 12 noon in Beulah AME Zion Church, 138 Circle St., Forestville. Relatives and friends may visit from 11am-12 noon at the church. Burial will be in Forestville Cemetery, Forestville. DuPont Funeral Home, 25 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, is in charge of arrangements. For condolence messages please visit Wynell’s guestbook at www.dupontfuneralhome.com.

