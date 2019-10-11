Obituary: Diane (Posadas) Cova, 68

Diane (Posadas) Cova, 68, of Bristol, wife of William Cova, died on Tuesday (October 8, 2019) at her home surrounded by her family. Diane was born on September 1, 1951 in Bristol and was a daughter of the late Anthony and Doris (Kirby) Posadas.

Diane was an incredibly kind-hearted woman and always put everyone else before her. She was married to the love of her life, William, for 40 years and her family meant everything to her. She enjoyed bingo, camping, going to the casino and cooking, especially her stuffed shells.

In addition to her husband, Diane is survived by her son: Craig Posadas and his wife Caitlin of Terryville; her daughter: Angel Cova and her partner Billy Wrenn of Bristol; her brother: Anthony Posadas and his wife Holly of Florida; her sister: Sandra Levesque of Bristol; three grandchildren: Hailey and Kyle Posadas, Mindy Wrenn; and several nieces and nephews.

A prayer service will be held on Friday (October 11, 2019) at Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol at 7PM. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. Family and friends are invited to call on Friday at Funk Funeral Home between 5 PM and 7 PM.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hartford Hospital Hospice, 1290 Silas Deane Highway, Wethersfield, CT 06109.

