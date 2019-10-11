Obituary: Donald L. Nodine, 82

Donald L. Nodine, 82, of Terryville, husband of the late Dorothy (Holcomb) Nodine passed away Thursday October 3, 2019 at his home. Donald was born August 9, 1937 in Bristol, CT, he was the son of the late Lewis & Besse (Huard) Nodine. Prior to his retirement he was employed as general manager for David Chevrolet of Southington and the former Danis Chevrolet of Terryville. Don was a parishioner of Immaculate Conception Church, Terryville, member of the High Riders Snowmobile Club and Wigwam Gun Club. Don loved his family, hunting, fishing, snowmobiling and his home. He is survived by his son, Dr. Donald L. Nodine and his companion Ada Rios of Terryville; his daughter, Diane Macdonald and her husband Andrew of Northborough, MA; his sister, Judith Sabella and husband Joseph of NC; his three grandchildren, Duncan, Cameron and Gavin Macdonald and several nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held 7:30pm on Thursday October 10, 2019 at the Scott Funeral Home, 169 Main St., Terryville. Relatives and friends may visit at the funeral home on Thursday from 5:30 to 7:30pm. Burial will be in St. Mary Cemetery, Terryville. www.scottfuneralhomeinc.com

